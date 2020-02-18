All apartments in Detroit
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5

3933 Trumbull Street · (855) 440-8532
3933 Trumbull Street, Detroit, MI 48208
Jeffries

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Recently remodeled and ideally located within the historic neighborhood of Woodbridge, fall in love with this stunning, third floor home! Nestled next to gorgeous homes alike, take advantage of this great location with easy access to all the city has to offer yet still with a welcoming suburban feel. South facing and filled with natural light, the stylish interior features high ceilings, exposed brick, and an easy-flow layout perfect for the demands of a modern lifestyle. Entertain and prepare delicious meals in the modern kitchen with granite countertops, new range, and versatile island/breakfast bar. Boasting a private bath with Jacuzzi tub, rest easy in the full master suite. With views of Michigan Central Station and Ambassador Bridge from the back deck in addition to being within a walk-able distance to Wayne State University, Midtown, Corktown, and downtown’s Little Caesar’s Arena, Ford Field, & Comerica Park, this is one opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have any available units?
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have?
Some of 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3933 Trumbull St Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
