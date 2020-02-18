3933 Trumbull St Apt 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently remodeled and ideally located within the historic neighborhood of Woodbridge, fall in love with this stunning, third floor home! Nestled next to gorgeous homes alike, take advantage of this great location with easy access to all the city has to offer yet still with a welcoming suburban feel. South facing and filled with natural light, the stylish interior features high ceilings, exposed brick, and an easy-flow layout perfect for the demands of a modern lifestyle. Entertain and prepare delicious meals in the modern kitchen with granite countertops, new range, and versatile island/breakfast bar. Boasting a private bath with Jacuzzi tub, rest easy in the full master suite. With views of Michigan Central Station and Ambassador Bridge from the back deck in addition to being within a walk-able distance to Wayne State University, Midtown, Corktown, and downtown’s Little Caesar’s Arena, Ford Field, & Comerica Park, this is one opportunity you won’t want to miss!