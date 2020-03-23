All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 242 Harmon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
242 Harmon St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

242 Harmon St

242 Harmon Street · (313) 800-8217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

242 Harmon Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 242 Harmon St · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program!

Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour!

Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home. The freshly renovated property features, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, large basement, new decks, and more! Must See! Pet Friendly. $1,550 per month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 620 credit score required.

This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.

$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.

(RLNE5459837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Harmon St have any available units?
242 Harmon St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Harmon St have?
Some of 242 Harmon St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Harmon St currently offering any rent specials?
242 Harmon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Harmon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Harmon St is pet friendly.
Does 242 Harmon St offer parking?
No, 242 Harmon St does not offer parking.
Does 242 Harmon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Harmon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Harmon St have a pool?
No, 242 Harmon St does not have a pool.
Does 242 Harmon St have accessible units?
No, 242 Harmon St does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Harmon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Harmon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 242 Harmon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity