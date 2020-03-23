242 Harmon St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program!



Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour!



Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home. The freshly renovated property features, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, large basement, new decks, and more! Must See! Pet Friendly. $1,550 per month, 1.5 month security deposit. Utilities separate. We will not accept section 8 for this property. Minimum 620 credit score required.



This Property is managed by Hela Management, LLC. Hela Management provides quality homes for happy tenants. We offer a Tenant portal with Auto deduct for rent payments. We offer our residents the convenience of doing everything online including viewing balance details, creating maintenance requests, rental payments utilizing auto deduct & more! You can also call the office and reach a friendly representative to assist you in anything you need. Hela Management takes pride in our homes and strives for tenant satisfaction.



$55 application fee, 3X gross monthly income required & No prior evictions or legal filings to collect rent.



(RLNE5459837)