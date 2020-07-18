20108 Ferguson St

Amenities
20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent!
Amenities:
• Large bungalow-style bedroom
• Hard wood floors
• Detached garage
• Near major freeways and shopping
Requirements:
• No evictions
• No landlord/ tenant judgements
• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check
• No collection accounts
• No active bankruptcies
• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in
• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months
• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application
• $1237.50 security deposit
• $50 application fee
Income Requirements:
• Household income – $2,888 or more per month
• Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply
Disclaimer-please note that the appliances noted above are the only appliances included with this rental property.
Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing
(RLNE4939785)