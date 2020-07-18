20108 Ferguson St

Amenities

20108 Ferguson - 20108 Ferguson, Detroit



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated home- now available for rent!



Amenities:

• Large bungalow-style bedroom

• Hard wood floors

• Detached garage

• Near major freeways and shopping



Requirements:

• No evictions

• No landlord/ tenant judgements

• Must pass credit, criminal, and landlord reference check

• No collection accounts

• No active bankruptcies

• Utilities must be in the applicant’s name by the time of the scheduled move-in

• Must be employed by current employer for 6+ months

• Anyone over the age of 18 must fill out a separate application

• $1237.50 security deposit

• $50 application fee



Income Requirements:

• Household income – $2,888 or more per month

• Section 8 recipients are welcome to apply



Disclaimer-please note that the appliances noted above are the only appliances included with this rental property.

Please call or text (313) 444-4861 to schedule a showing



