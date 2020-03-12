All apartments in Detroit
18928 Plainview Avenue

18928 Plainview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18928 Plainview Avenue, Detroit, MI 48219
Evergreen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Living & Dinning, Brand new kitchen , new carpet in bedrooms, wood floor in living area & vinyl floors in baths & kitchen.
Tenant pays all utilities & landscaping.
Please apply on line at ClaraRobinsonPA.com before scheduling a showing.
PLEASE NOTE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGG LIST !!!
WE DO NOT TAKE CASH !!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18928 Plainview Avenue have any available units?
18928 Plainview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Detroit, MI.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18928 Plainview Avenue have?
Some of 18928 Plainview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18928 Plainview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18928 Plainview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18928 Plainview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 18928 Plainview Avenue offer parking?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18928 Plainview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18928 Plainview Avenue have a pool?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18928 Plainview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18928 Plainview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18928 Plainview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
