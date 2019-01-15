Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

"Move-in Special: A Fridge and Gas Stove will be installed upon Lease Signing if you sign for a 2 year Lease."



"This House Accepts Sec 8 voucher!"



This inviting 2/1 Ranch is just within a 7 minute ride to E of 8 Mile Rd and within 10 minute ride to I-75. This gives you easy access to go around the city. In fact it is close to Farwell Field where nearby groceries, dining options and schools are just around the corner.



The home features an eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls. It has faux-granite countertop, tiled backsplash, single-bowl stainless steel sink, shelves and plenty of cabinet spaces.



The freshly painted living room is warm and inviting with hardwood floors all throughout, and oversized window.



In the bathroom, the focus is on easy cleaning, with hardwood themed flooring, tile tub surround and wainscoting. The mirror and all-white vanity is clean and dry underneath for more functional storage.



Both the freshly painted 2 bedrooms share the same nicely redone hardwood flooring.



Basement offers excellent extra storage space for a work bench and a laundry area.



Outside is the manicured lawn and a 1.5 Car detached garage within a fenced-in backyard.



Rent is $799 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 18820 Fenelon St Detroit, MI 48234

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $799

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Ranch

Square Ft: 941

# Bedrooms: 2

# Baths: 1

Bedroom 1: 12 x 12

Bedroom 2: 10 x 10

Kitchen: 8 x 14

Living Room: 14 x 15

Basement: Unfinished

Garage: 1.5 Car

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Security Bar Doors

Year Built: 1938

Lot Size: 35 x 105

Location: S of 7 Mile / E of Ryan

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.