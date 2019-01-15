All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 18820 Fenelon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
18820 Fenelon St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

18820 Fenelon St

18820 Fenelon Street · (248) 289-5871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18820 Fenelon Street, Detroit, MI 48234
Pershing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
"Move-in Special: A Fridge and Gas Stove will be installed upon Lease Signing if you sign for a 2 year Lease."

"This House Accepts Sec 8 voucher!"

This inviting 2/1 Ranch is just within a 7 minute ride to E of 8 Mile Rd and within 10 minute ride to I-75. This gives you easy access to go around the city. In fact it is close to Farwell Field where nearby groceries, dining options and schools are just around the corner.

The home features an eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls. It has faux-granite countertop, tiled backsplash, single-bowl stainless steel sink, shelves and plenty of cabinet spaces.

The freshly painted living room is warm and inviting with hardwood floors all throughout, and oversized window.

In the bathroom, the focus is on easy cleaning, with hardwood themed flooring, tile tub surround and wainscoting. The mirror and all-white vanity is clean and dry underneath for more functional storage.

Both the freshly painted 2 bedrooms share the same nicely redone hardwood flooring.

Basement offers excellent extra storage space for a work bench and a laundry area.

Outside is the manicured lawn and a 1.5 Car detached garage within a fenced-in backyard.

Rent is $799 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 18820 Fenelon St Detroit, MI 48234
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $799
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Ranch
Square Ft: 941
# Bedrooms: 2
# Baths: 1
Bedroom 1: 12 x 12
Bedroom 2: 10 x 10
Kitchen: 8 x 14
Living Room: 14 x 15
Basement: Unfinished
Garage: 1.5 Car
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Security Bar Doors
Year Built: 1938
Lot Size: 35 x 105
Location: S of 7 Mile / E of Ryan
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18820 Fenelon St have any available units?
18820 Fenelon St has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 18820 Fenelon St have?
Some of 18820 Fenelon St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18820 Fenelon St currently offering any rent specials?
18820 Fenelon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18820 Fenelon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18820 Fenelon St is pet friendly.
Does 18820 Fenelon St offer parking?
Yes, 18820 Fenelon St does offer parking.
Does 18820 Fenelon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18820 Fenelon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18820 Fenelon St have a pool?
No, 18820 Fenelon St does not have a pool.
Does 18820 Fenelon St have accessible units?
No, 18820 Fenelon St does not have accessible units.
Does 18820 Fenelon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18820 Fenelon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18820 Fenelon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity