17136 Stoepel St

SHOWING SCHEDULE:

June 20 - Saturday - 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm.

To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up.



A two bedroom and 1 bath property.



$750.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $750.00 Security Deposit



$20.00 application fee - includes credit check, criminal check and eviction check

Online application - apply at: http://ipmdetroit.com/rental-application/



Be prepared with last two pay stubs and copy of identification



Requirements: No criminal record, no evictions for past year, monthly income must be 3X rent



Tenant must be able to put utilities into own name



Pets Allowed for an additional $250 for Security Deposit and $50 monthly for maintenance.



NO SMOKING



Section 8 and Veterans vouchers welcome Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5854963)