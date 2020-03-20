All apartments in Detroit
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

16218 Rossini Drive

16218 Rossini Drive · (313) 209-7760
Location

16218 Rossini Drive, Detroit, MI 48205
Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
- Listed for $50,000
- Owner financing available
-$2,500 down plus pay taxes and insurance
- Payments as low as $700/month (inclusive of Principle, Interest, Taxes, and Insurance

Also available to rent. We do accept Section 8 Vouchers.

-TEXT (586-563-8053 to set up a Showing Appointment

#MaximHomes #LandContract #OwnerFinancing #landcontract #whyrentwhenyoucanown
Newly updated three bedroom, one bath home in quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, ...lots of character! full basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16218 Rossini Drive have any available units?
16218 Rossini Drive has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 16218 Rossini Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16218 Rossini Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16218 Rossini Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16218 Rossini Drive does offer parking.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive have a pool?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive have accessible units?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16218 Rossini Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16218 Rossini Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
