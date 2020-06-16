All apartments in Detroit
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

16162 FREELAND Street

16162 Freeland Street · (248) 557-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16162 Freeland Street, Detroit, MI 48235
Cerveny

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Sharp & newly decorated lower flat with a fireplace. Immediate occupancy available in a great location! Shared parking with upper flat. First/last month's rent required down along with deposit. Rent includes grounds maintenance & water, tenant to be in charge of snow removal. MySmartMove application required of all prospective tenants, results will be shared with and given to applicant - contact for further details. The following documentation is necessary for the lease application: mysmartmove application, completed financial statement, completed offer to lease form, proof of funds & employment as well as a copy of driver's license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16162 FREELAND Street have any available units?
16162 FREELAND Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 16162 FREELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
16162 FREELAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16162 FREELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 16162 FREELAND Street does offer parking.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street have a pool?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16162 FREELAND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16162 FREELAND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
