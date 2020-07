Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151



This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.



Studios, 1br and 2br available.

Special discount for law enforcement and seniors.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172151

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876806)