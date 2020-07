15 E Kirby Unit 915

Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

COMING SOON! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN DETROIT! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS! LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND STOCKED WITH ALL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN. CHARMING FAUX FIREPLACE NODS TO THE ORIGINAL ARCHITECTURAL CHARM. DOWN THE STREET FROM WAYNE STATE, COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES, THE DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS, MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART, CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, AND JUST SO MUCH MORE! HOP ON THE Q LINE AND HEAD DOWN TO THE STADIUMS TO CATCH A GAME OR CONCERT. NIGHTLIFE, DINING, AND SHOPPING OPTIONS ARE ENDLESS! SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4819927)