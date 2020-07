Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedrooms. 2 Family Flat Upper Unit Only. Brick Colonial with Large Front Porch and adjacent lot next door for personal use. Stove included. Water Included. $650 Monthly Security Deposit $975. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUES, NO MONEY JUDGEMENT. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a application fee $45. DUE TO COVID-19 YOU MUSTBE PRE-APPROVED FOR ANY SHOWINGS. Randall 313-478-2707