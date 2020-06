Amenities

Located just northeast of Downtown Detroit in the Eastern Market district. Sublease the former home of Le Culture Cafe. This Art Deco space can be home to your restaurant concept. The approximate +/-2,000 sf space seats 70. Considerable upgrades were made to the kitchen and dining space in 2018.



The remaining term of the NNN lease is 16-months with an available 24-month option. Provide business plan, 2-3 years of financials for consideration.



Liquor License and fixtures/furnishings are not included in the lease but are for sale.