13909 Carlisle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

REQUIREMENTS:

$35 application fee for each applicant

Security Deposit is one months rent

Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent



NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO UTILITY COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.



Tenant household monthly income requirements;

1 adult must have 3xs the rent as monthly income with a 1k minimum

2 adults must have 4xs the rent as monthly income with 2500 minimum



Can Apply Online At:

www.citymanagementgroup,managebuilding.com

or Call:

313-886-8888



(RLNE4716433)