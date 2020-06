Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

First month and one month security deposit required.



Tenant responsible to pay for ALL utilities, lawn and snow removal.



NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGMENTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO CRIMINAL HISTORY.



Tenant household monthly income requirement is 3 times the monthly rent amount. Minimum income must be $2000.



Apply online at www.marmikepm.com/apply

Application fees apply.