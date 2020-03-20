All apartments in Detroit
11690 Greenview
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

11690 Greenview

11690 Greenview Avenue · (248) 809-2304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11690 Greenview Avenue, Detroit, MI 48228
Weatherby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**
APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!

SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!

(I-96/Plymouth) You'll love this charming 2-bedroom brick ranch, with fenced in yard but NO garage. Inside has been freshly painted with hardwood floors, 1 full bath AND large basement. Rent is $900 + $500 Security Deposit. Stove & Fridge provided. Tenant is responsible for gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!
Brick Bungalow, Unfinished Basement, No Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11690 Greenview have any available units?
11690 Greenview has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 11690 Greenview have?
Some of 11690 Greenview's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11690 Greenview currently offering any rent specials?
11690 Greenview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11690 Greenview pet-friendly?
No, 11690 Greenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 11690 Greenview offer parking?
No, 11690 Greenview does not offer parking.
Does 11690 Greenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11690 Greenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11690 Greenview have a pool?
No, 11690 Greenview does not have a pool.
Does 11690 Greenview have accessible units?
No, 11690 Greenview does not have accessible units.
Does 11690 Greenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 11690 Greenview does not have units with dishwashers.
