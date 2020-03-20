11690 Greenview

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

**PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE LISTING BEFORE CALLING OR INQUIRING**

APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING!!



SECTION 8 PREFERRED!!



(I-96/Plymouth) You'll love this charming 2-bedroom brick ranch, with fenced in yard but NO garage. Inside has been freshly painted with hardwood floors, 1 full bath AND large basement. Rent is $900 + $500 Security Deposit. Stove & Fridge provided. Tenant is responsible for gas & electric. WATER INCLUDED!!

