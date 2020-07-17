11034 Worden St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon."



This 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths Bungalow is just 10 minutes' walk from the local groceries, dining options and parks - only 5 minute walk from Monarch Marketing and 9 minute drive from I-94.



The home features steel security doors on both the front and side entrances.



The kitchen is easy on the eye, with lots of maple-stained cupboards organized around the travertine countertop and double-bowl sink that's all within arm's reach of one end, like you'd expect. It also has a large ceiling fan to keep the air cool moving. Right off the kitchen is the dining room with redone hardwood flooring and new paint.



The main bathroom is clad with beautiful ceramic tile flooring with blush peach tiled wainscoting, reglazed tub, vanity with indoor storage and commode.



The living room is inviting with nicely redone hardwood floors and classy window treatments giving it a rich quality. It even has a nice coat closet so you can doff your shoes and coat when entering.



The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom has knotty-pined walls, shelves and a walk-in closet. Downstairs are the 2 bedrooms with nicely redone hardwood flooring with new paint.



In the basement, are wood paneling walls, a closet area and a half bath. There is also a corner devoted for laundry with double-bowl laundry tub.



Outside, the yard is flat and grassy with great landscaping and a covered entryway. At the back is the open porch and 1.5 car detached garage within the fenced-in backyard.



Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.



Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.



INFORMATION:

Address: 11034 Worden St Detroit, MI 48224

Availability: Immediately

Rent: $900

Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months

Style: Bungalow

*Square Ft: 1021

# Bedrooms: 3

# Baths: 1.5

Master Bedroom: 12 x 10

Bedroom 2: 12 x 9

Bedroom 3: 10 x 9

Kitchen: 9 x 8

Living Room: 13 x 13

Dining Room: 9 x 8

Basement: Partially Unfinished

Garage: 1.5 Car

HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing

Schools: Detroit

Amenities: Back Porch, Security Doors, Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard

Year Built: 1949

Lot Size: 42 x 126

Location: WEST OF I-94 / SOUTH OF MOROSS

Pets: TBD; Extra Fee



*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.