Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

11034 Worden St

11034 Worden Street · (248) 289-5871
Location

11034 Worden Street, Detroit, MI 48224
Denby

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
"NOTE: There are still some minor touch-up repairs on going but will be completed real soon."

This 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths Bungalow is just 10 minutes' walk from the local groceries, dining options and parks - only 5 minute walk from Monarch Marketing and 9 minute drive from I-94.

The home features steel security doors on both the front and side entrances.

The kitchen is easy on the eye, with lots of maple-stained cupboards organized around the travertine countertop and double-bowl sink that's all within arm's reach of one end, like you'd expect. It also has a large ceiling fan to keep the air cool moving. Right off the kitchen is the dining room with redone hardwood flooring and new paint.

The main bathroom is clad with beautiful ceramic tile flooring with blush peach tiled wainscoting, reglazed tub, vanity with indoor storage and commode.

The living room is inviting with nicely redone hardwood floors and classy window treatments giving it a rich quality. It even has a nice coat closet so you can doff your shoes and coat when entering.

The freshly painted upstairs master bedroom has knotty-pined walls, shelves and a walk-in closet. Downstairs are the 2 bedrooms with nicely redone hardwood flooring with new paint.

In the basement, are wood paneling walls, a closet area and a half bath. There is also a corner devoted for laundry with double-bowl laundry tub.

Outside, the yard is flat and grassy with great landscaping and a covered entryway. At the back is the open porch and 1.5 car detached garage within the fenced-in backyard.

Rent is $900 per month and the security deposit required is 1 to 1 1/2 months depending on qualifications.

Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately.

INFORMATION:
Address: 11034 Worden St Detroit, MI 48224
Availability: Immediately
Rent: $900
Security Deposit: 1-1.5 months
Style: Bungalow
*Square Ft: 1021
# Bedrooms: 3
# Baths: 1.5
Master Bedroom: 12 x 10
Bedroom 2: 12 x 9
Bedroom 3: 10 x 9
Kitchen: 9 x 8
Living Room: 13 x 13
Dining Room: 9 x 8
Basement: Partially Unfinished
Garage: 1.5 Car
HVAC: Furnace & HWH to be installed upon Lease Signing
Schools: Detroit
Amenities: Back Porch, Security Doors, Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard
Year Built: 1949
Lot Size: 42 x 126
Location: WEST OF I-94 / SOUTH OF MOROSS
Pets: TBD; Extra Fee

*All measurements are approximate and renters must do their own verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11034 Worden St have any available units?
11034 Worden St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 11034 Worden St have?
Some of 11034 Worden St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11034 Worden St currently offering any rent specials?
11034 Worden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11034 Worden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11034 Worden St is pet friendly.
Does 11034 Worden St offer parking?
Yes, 11034 Worden St offers parking.
Does 11034 Worden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11034 Worden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11034 Worden St have a pool?
No, 11034 Worden St does not have a pool.
Does 11034 Worden St have accessible units?
No, 11034 Worden St does not have accessible units.
Does 11034 Worden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11034 Worden St does not have units with dishwashers.
