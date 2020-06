Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch available. Newer flooring and newer vinyl windows. Brand new roof and furnace. Central air and ceiling fan. New hot water tank. Cute kitchen with new gas stove, dishwasher, fridge and garbage disposal. 1.5 car detached garage and fenced back yard. New storm door and side door. Updated bathroom, kitchen and kitchen counters. New light fixtures and freshly painted. Adorable home! Must see!!



