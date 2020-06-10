All apartments in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI
555 E William Street
555 E William Street

555 East William Street · (734) 604-8242
Ann Arbor
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

555 East William Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 390 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
Beautiful move-in ready studio condo in secure Tower Plaza Condominiums in downtown Ann Arbor. 10th floor (10K) with south facing views of campus and downtown Ann Arbor. Nicely updated, extra clean and ready for a new owner. Updates include Carpet, granite counters, and appliances. Never any pets or smoking in this unit. You will appreciate the location adjacent to the University of Michigan campus. Minutes walk to the the law school and business schools and all of Downtown Ann Arbor. You will appreciate the secure lobby with 24/7 security guard, onsite laundry and included internet. Efficient affordable downtown living. Association fee includes 24 hour lobby security, soundproof walls, on site laundry and storage. Association fee covers outside of building, snow removal, cable TV, trash and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E William Street have any available units?
555 E William Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 E William Street have?
Some of 555 E William Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E William Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 E William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 E William Street is pet friendly.
Does 555 E William Street offer parking?
No, 555 E William Street does not offer parking.
Does 555 E William Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 E William Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E William Street have a pool?
No, 555 E William Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 E William Street have accessible units?
No, 555 E William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E William Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 E William Street does not have units with dishwashers.
