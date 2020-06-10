555 E William Street

Amenities

Beautiful move-in ready studio condo in secure Tower Plaza Condominiums in downtown Ann Arbor. 10th floor (10K) with south facing views of campus and downtown Ann Arbor. Nicely updated, extra clean and ready for a new owner. Updates include Carpet, granite counters, and appliances. Never any pets or smoking in this unit. You will appreciate the location adjacent to the University of Michigan campus. Minutes walk to the the law school and business schools and all of Downtown Ann Arbor. You will appreciate the secure lobby with 24/7 security guard, onsite laundry and included internet. Efficient affordable downtown living. Association fee includes 24 hour lobby security, soundproof walls, on site laundry and storage. Association fee covers outside of building, snow removal, cable TV, trash and water.