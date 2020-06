Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/10/20 Exclusively listed by J Keller Properties LLC, 734-369-8239. Lovely duplex in downtown Ann Arbor; located near the stadium and Main Street. First floor features 2 beds, 1 full bath, and spacious living room that flows nicely into kitchen. Lower level features 2 more bedrooms and conveniently located laundry/storage. Parking available on site in garage and plenty of street parking for additional vehicles.



