315 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage

Spacious north facing unit in the beautiful Liberty Loft Complex. This one-bedroom light filled unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in bedroom closet. Floor to ceiling windows, large fourth floor balcony, a view into downtown Ann Arbor and just two blocks from Main Street, make this unit a unique living experience. Unit comes with two parking spots, storage locker, indoor bike storage, and work out facility. Short term leave Available. No section 8