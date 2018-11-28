All apartments in Ann Arbor
315 2nd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:16 AM

315 2nd Street

315 Second Street · (734) 761-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Second Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Spacious north facing unit in the beautiful Liberty Loft Complex. This one-bedroom light filled unit has an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in bedroom closet. Floor to ceiling windows, large fourth floor balcony, a view into downtown Ann Arbor and just two blocks from Main Street, make this unit a unique living experience. Unit comes with two parking spots, storage locker, indoor bike storage, and work out facility. Short term leave Available. No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 2nd Street have any available units?
315 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 2nd Street have?
Some of 315 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 315 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 315 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 315 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 315 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
