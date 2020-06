3140 ASHER Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

GORGEOUS CONDO IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE MAIN LIVING AREA FEATURES A GREAT ROOM WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILING. THE OPEN-CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. THE GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR. ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BRIGHT AND SOUTHERN EXPOSURE. A MODERN LAYOUT OVER 2ND STORY LEVEL WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A LOFT ROOM OVERLOOKING THE MAIN LIVING AREA. WALKING DISTANCE OF WHOLE FOODS, STARBUCKS AND SHOPPING CENTER. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS. U OF M MEDICAL CENTER, DOWNTOWN. 2-CAR TANDEM GARAGE. ALL ROOM SIZES ARE APPROX. APPLICATION. FORM, CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES, PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED. LONG TERM PREFERRED. MUST SEE!