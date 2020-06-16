2974 Barclay Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking garage internet access tennis court

NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls. Entertaining made easy with cozy fireplace in living room surrounded by light-filled windows. Large master suite boasts walk-in closet & master bath jetted tub. Two car attached garage plus rare daylight basement with half bath. Community clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails. Fantastic location near bus line, easy access to U of M North Campus, Medical Campus, and expressways to Detroit. Best value for the price! Immediate occupancy. Like new queen size bed in upper bedroom stays. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Immediate occupancy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5269166)