All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 2974 Barclay Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
2974 Barclay Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2974 Barclay Way

2974 Barclay Way · (734) 669-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2974 Barclay Way, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
NORTHEAST ANN ARBOR LOCATION! Looking for space? Very popular Barclay Park Hartford Model floor plan features 2000 square feet with fabulous treetop views! Open concept kitchen/dining room featuring maple cabinets & brushed nickel finish pulls. Entertaining made easy with cozy fireplace in living room surrounded by light-filled windows. Large master suite boasts walk-in closet & master bath jetted tub. Two car attached garage plus rare daylight basement with half bath. Community clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails. Fantastic location near bus line, easy access to U of M North Campus, Medical Campus, and expressways to Detroit. Best value for the price! Immediate occupancy. Like new queen size bed in upper bedroom stays. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Immediate occupancy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2974 Barclay Way have any available units?
2974 Barclay Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2974 Barclay Way have?
Some of 2974 Barclay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2974 Barclay Way currently offering any rent specials?
2974 Barclay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2974 Barclay Way pet-friendly?
No, 2974 Barclay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2974 Barclay Way offer parking?
Yes, 2974 Barclay Way does offer parking.
Does 2974 Barclay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2974 Barclay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2974 Barclay Way have a pool?
No, 2974 Barclay Way does not have a pool.
Does 2974 Barclay Way have accessible units?
No, 2974 Barclay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2974 Barclay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2974 Barclay Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2974 Barclay Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity