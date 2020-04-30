2397 Earl Shaffer Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking

This stunning northside home is your next perfect rental! You'll appreciate high-end finishes like high ceilings, oak floors, granite counters, and newer appliances. The open-concept main level provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining with a cozy gas fireplace, island/breakfast bar, and sliding door access from the dining area to the deck. Upstairs, the master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for a sitting or desk area, as well as a walk-in closet and full bath with dual vanity and tiled shower. Two more bright and spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom on the upper level. The finished lower level offers a large recreation room and its own full bathroom. Enjoy a manageable yard and a large deck with woodland views. Walking distance to a variety of Foxfire Parks, the Dhu Varren Woods, and Olson Park. The Ride lines 22 and 63 will take you to downtown Ann Arbor or the U of M Campuses, and M-23 and M-14 are nearby for longer commutes. The peace and convenience of the north side of Ann Arbor are waiting for you!