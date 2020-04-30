All apartments in Ann Arbor
2397 Earl Shaffer Court
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:02 PM

2397 Earl Shaffer Court

2397 Earl Schaffer Ct · (734) 417-3560
Location

2397 Earl Schaffer Ct, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Plansmart

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1877 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
This stunning northside home is your next perfect rental! You'll appreciate high-end finishes like high ceilings, oak floors, granite counters, and newer appliances. The open-concept main level provides the perfect backdrop for entertaining with a cozy gas fireplace, island/breakfast bar, and sliding door access from the dining area to the deck. Upstairs, the master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for a sitting or desk area, as well as a walk-in closet and full bath with dual vanity and tiled shower. Two more bright and spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom on the upper level. The finished lower level offers a large recreation room and its own full bathroom. Enjoy a manageable yard and a large deck with woodland views. Walking distance to a variety of Foxfire Parks, the Dhu Varren Woods, and Olson Park. The Ride lines 22 and 63 will take you to downtown Ann Arbor or the U of M Campuses, and M-23 and M-14 are nearby for longer commutes. The peace and convenience of the north side of Ann Arbor are waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have any available units?
2397 Earl Shaffer Court has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have?
Some of 2397 Earl Shaffer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2397 Earl Shaffer Court currently offering any rent specials?
2397 Earl Shaffer Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 Earl Shaffer Court pet-friendly?
No, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court offer parking?
Yes, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court does offer parking.
Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have a pool?
No, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court does not have a pool.
Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have accessible units?
No, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 Earl Shaffer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2397 Earl Shaffer Court has units with dishwashers.
