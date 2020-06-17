212 North 5th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

212 N 5th is a beautiful, historic home located in Kerrytown, with lots of character. The house could not have a better location! Located just steps away from Zingerman's and the Kerrytown shops, it also provides an easy walk to Central Campus and all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer.



212 N 5th consists of 4 very large bedrooms and 1 small bedroom. The house also features a beautiful entry, living room, and kitchen with hardwood floors, wood trim, and historic charm throughout.



The house also includes a big front porch, 2 stairways, driveway parking and laundry in the basement.