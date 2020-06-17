All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 212 North 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
212 North 5th Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:55 PM

212 North 5th Avenue

212 North Fifth Avenue · (734) 389-7337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

212 North Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
212 N 5th is a beautiful, historic home located in Kerrytown, with lots of character. The house could not have a better location! Located just steps away from Zingerman's and the Kerrytown shops, it also provides an easy walk to Central Campus and all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer.

212 N 5th consists of 4 very large bedrooms and 1 small bedroom. The house also features a beautiful entry, living room, and kitchen with hardwood floors, wood trim, and historic charm throughout.

The house also includes a big front porch, 2 stairways, driveway parking and laundry in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 North 5th Avenue have any available units?
212 North 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 North 5th Avenue have?
Some of 212 North 5th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 North 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 North 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 North 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 North 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 North 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 North 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 212 North 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 North 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 North 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 North 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 North 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 North 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 North 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 North 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 212 North 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity