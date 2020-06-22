1926 Lindsay Lane

Amenities

Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, dishwasher, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, all stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Large vaulted master bedroom with walk in closet, and bathroom with skylight. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $2,775 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dave Jung at 859-954-0427 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.