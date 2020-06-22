All apartments in Ann Arbor
1926 Lindsay Lane

1926 Lindsay Lane · (859) 954-0427
Location

1926 Lindsay Lane, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Allen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Brentwood Square - upper unit. Conveniently located on the city bus route and walking distance to shopping, and restaurants. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, gas fireplace, ceiling fan, dishwasher, hardwood floors in living room and dining room, all stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Large vaulted master bedroom with walk in closet, and bathroom with skylight. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $2,775 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dave Jung at 859-954-0427 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Lindsay Lane have any available units?
1926 Lindsay Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Lindsay Lane have?
Some of 1926 Lindsay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Lindsay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Lindsay Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Lindsay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Lindsay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Lindsay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Lindsay Lane does offer parking.
Does 1926 Lindsay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Lindsay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Lindsay Lane have a pool?
No, 1926 Lindsay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Lindsay Lane have accessible units?
No, 1926 Lindsay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Lindsay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Lindsay Lane has units with dishwashers.
