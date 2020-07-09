All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 1815 Independence Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
1815 Independence Boulevard
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:08 PM

1815 Independence Boulevard

1815 Independence Boulevard · (734) 761-3060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Kimberly Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Independence Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Kimberly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. Wow! This upper level Independence condo is an absolute MUST SEE! Totally remodeled from top to bottom - this unit will not disappoint. Vaulted ceilings show off the incredible new kitchen boasting granite counters, subway tile backsplash, large cabinets, tile floor, and trendy light fixtures. The kitchen looks out to the combination living and dining room with easy-to-maintain tile floor and neutral paint. Start your own container garden on the quaint balcony located just off the living room. Two spacious bedrooms and a completely updated full bath with granite counter tops and subway tiled tub/shower complete this gorgeous condominium. The Independence community is located in central Ann Arbor, not far from downtown and the University of Michigan. The beautifully landscaped property features an in-ground pool, on-site laundry, and carport. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Independence Boulevard have any available units?
1815 Independence Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Independence Boulevard have?
Some of 1815 Independence Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Independence Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Independence Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Independence Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Independence Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1815 Independence Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Independence Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1815 Independence Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Independence Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Independence Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Independence Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1815 Independence Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1815 Independence Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Independence Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Independence Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1815 Independence Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven of Ann Arbor
459 Village Green Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pools
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MI
Sterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity