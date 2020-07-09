1815 Independence Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, www.bouma.com. Wow! This upper level Independence condo is an absolute MUST SEE! Totally remodeled from top to bottom - this unit will not disappoint. Vaulted ceilings show off the incredible new kitchen boasting granite counters, subway tile backsplash, large cabinets, tile floor, and trendy light fixtures. The kitchen looks out to the combination living and dining room with easy-to-maintain tile floor and neutral paint. Start your own container garden on the quaint balcony located just off the living room. Two spacious bedrooms and a completely updated full bath with granite counter tops and subway tiled tub/shower complete this gorgeous condominium. The Independence community is located in central Ann Arbor, not far from downtown and the University of Michigan. The beautifully landscaped property features an in-ground pool, on-site laundry, and carport. Schedule your viewing today!