Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1116 S Forest Ave

1116 South Forest Avenue · (734) 665-2723
Location

1116 South Forest Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
East Packard

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 bedroom house with a large backyard · Avail. Aug 31

$5,800

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
8 bedroom house with a large backyard Available 08/31/20 This eight bedroom house has bedrooms and bathrooms in every floor from basement to the third floor. Basement has two bedrooms, free laundry and a full bath with tub and shower. First floor has a foyer area, a large living room, a large dining room, an extra large bedroom and an attached bathroom with a shower. A modern kitchen with a stainless steel dishwasher, garbage disposal, frost free refrigerator and lot of cupboard space. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, one smaller bedroom, a full bath with circular shower stall and a storage closet. 3rd floor has two bedrooms, a small kitchen with electric range and a frost free refrigerator and a full bathroom with tub and a shower. The house has modern energy efficient windows installed throughout the house. There is free parking for six cars and an extra large fenced in backyard. Located about 4 blocks from business and law schools and school of social research. Rent is $5,800.00 for eight, $6,400.00 for 9 and $7,000.00 for ten people plus all utilities. The house is available for rent for a one year lease starting fall, 2020. Please call Navin Shah at 734-665-2723 or email shahtiger@hotmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2712222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S Forest Ave have any available units?
1116 S Forest Ave has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 S Forest Ave have?
Some of 1116 S Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 S Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S Forest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S Forest Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S Forest Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1116 S Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1116 S Forest Ave does offer parking.
Does 1116 S Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 S Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 S Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 S Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 S Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 S Forest Ave has units with dishwashers.
