1116 S Forest Ave

8 bedroom house with a large backyard Available 08/31/20 This eight bedroom house has bedrooms and bathrooms in every floor from basement to the third floor. Basement has two bedrooms, free laundry and a full bath with tub and shower. First floor has a foyer area, a large living room, a large dining room, an extra large bedroom and an attached bathroom with a shower. A modern kitchen with a stainless steel dishwasher, garbage disposal, frost free refrigerator and lot of cupboard space. 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, one smaller bedroom, a full bath with circular shower stall and a storage closet. 3rd floor has two bedrooms, a small kitchen with electric range and a frost free refrigerator and a full bathroom with tub and a shower. The house has modern energy efficient windows installed throughout the house. There is free parking for six cars and an extra large fenced in backyard. Located about 4 blocks from business and law schools and school of social research. Rent is $5,800.00 for eight, $6,400.00 for 9 and $7,000.00 for ten people plus all utilities. The house is available for rent for a one year lease starting fall, 2020. Please call Navin Shah at 734-665-2723 or email shahtiger@hotmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



