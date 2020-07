Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY! Beautifully renovated home available in Gwynn Oak! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.This home features granite counter tops, central air, refinished hardwoods, finished basement, equipped with major appliances, and so much more!

Call us now to set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit