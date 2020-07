Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious, well maintained two bedroom Windsor Mill condo available immediately! Master bedroom comes with walk-in closet and master bath with an additional full bath just across the hall from the second bedroom. Steps off the kitchen is a dining nook leading to the balcony overlooking the common green space. Kitchen comes complete with plenty of cabinet space, pantry and dishwasher! It even has in-unit laundry for your convenience. Come check this one out today