Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7526 MAURY ROAD

7526 Maury Road · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Maury Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SIMPLY GORGEOUS renovation of this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome in Winsten Estates!! Main level living and dining with gleaming hardwoods plus fabulous eat-in kitchen and powder room * Upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (master with private bath and walk-in closet!) * Fully finished lower level features family room with walkout to rear yard, full bath and laundry * FULLY FENCED REAR YARD and deck off main level! Fabulous commuter location with easy proximity to Social Security Administration, 695, 70 & Route 40 * Available immediately * Owner requests no vouchers and credit score of 620 or higher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have any available units?
7526 MAURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 7526 MAURY ROAD have?
Some of 7526 MAURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 MAURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7526 MAURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 MAURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7526 MAURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7526 MAURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7526 MAURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7526 MAURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7526 MAURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 MAURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7526 MAURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7526 MAURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
