7526 MAURY ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

SIMPLY GORGEOUS renovation of this 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome in Winsten Estates!! Main level living and dining with gleaming hardwoods plus fabulous eat-in kitchen and powder room * Upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (master with private bath and walk-in closet!) * Fully finished lower level features family room with walkout to rear yard, full bath and laundry * FULLY FENCED REAR YARD and deck off main level! Fabulous commuter location with easy proximity to Social Security Administration, 695, 70 & Route 40 * Available immediately * Owner requests no vouchers and credit score of 620 or higher