Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7372 MAURY ROAD

Location

7372 Maury Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! Side entrance w/covered front porch * 3 bdrm, 3 full,1 half bath end unit TH w/NEW: fresh paint, hardwoods on main lvl, ceramic tile in kitchen & all baths, SS appliances (gas cooking), all new lighting, granite counters! Large deck off DR * Fin LL rec rm boast FP & full ba plus slider to yard & large window * W/D in LL * Landlord requests no vouchers; credit score of 630 or above. Text listing agent for showings. FIRST 5 APPLICANTS WILL HAVE APPLICATION FEE PAID FOR THEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have any available units?
7372 MAURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 7372 MAURY ROAD have?
Some of 7372 MAURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7372 MAURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7372 MAURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7372 MAURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7372 MAURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 7372 MAURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7372 MAURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 7372 MAURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7372 MAURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7372 MAURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7372 MAURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7372 MAURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
