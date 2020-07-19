7372 MAURY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! Side entrance w/covered front porch * 3 bdrm, 3 full,1 half bath end unit TH w/NEW: fresh paint, hardwoods on main lvl, ceramic tile in kitchen & all baths, SS appliances (gas cooking), all new lighting, granite counters! Large deck off DR * Fin LL rec rm boast FP & full ba plus slider to yard & large window * W/D in LL * Landlord requests no vouchers; credit score of 630 or above. Text listing agent for showings. FIRST 5 APPLICANTS WILL HAVE APPLICATION FEE PAID FOR THEM!