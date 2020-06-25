7335 Granite Woods Ct

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets

Available 06/12/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome on a quiet court in the Windsor Mill. The main level boasts a spacious living, 1st-floor powder room and eat-in kitchen, as well as a bright and sunny bonus room. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms, including a huge master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. A finished basement opens to a wooded view and conservation area. Easy access to I70 & I695!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE4824161)