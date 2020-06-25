All apartments in Woodlawn
7335 Granite Woods Ct

7335 Granite Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Granite Woods Court, Woodlawn, MD 21244

granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Available 06/12/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome on a quiet court in the Windsor Mill. The main level boasts a spacious living, 1st-floor powder room and eat-in kitchen, as well as a bright and sunny bonus room. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms, including a huge master suite with jetted tub and walk-in closet. A finished basement opens to a wooded view and conservation area. Easy access to I70 & I695!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have any available units?
7335 Granite Woods Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
Is 7335 Granite Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Granite Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Granite Woods Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct offer parking?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have a pool?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 Granite Woods Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7335 Granite Woods Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
