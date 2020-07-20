Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6 Royal Oak Ave/ Picturesque 3 bedroom 2 bath house - You will feel like you are living in a park with this great house surrounded by trees. Large living room with decorative fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room big enough for any gathering. Huge galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Second floor has 3 great bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. A large full bath finishes off the second floor. The basement can be a great family room. Also has a full bath. Washer/dryer hook ups in rear of basement. The large tiered back yard is a nature lovers paradise. Get ready to relax and enjoy. Available Now. $1530/ Month + Utilities.



(RLNE2257417)