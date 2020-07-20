6 Royal Oak Ave/ Picturesque 3 bedroom 2 bath house - You will feel like you are living in a park with this great house surrounded by trees. Large living room with decorative fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room big enough for any gathering. Huge galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Second floor has 3 great bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. A large full bath finishes off the second floor. The basement can be a great family room. Also has a full bath. Washer/dryer hook ups in rear of basement. The large tiered back yard is a nature lovers paradise. Get ready to relax and enjoy. Available Now. $1530/ Month + Utilities.
(RLNE2257417)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have any available units?
6 Royal Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 6 Royal Oak Ave have?
Some of 6 Royal Oak Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Royal Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6 Royal Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Royal Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Royal Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave offer parking?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Royal Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Royal Oak Ave does not have units with air conditioning.