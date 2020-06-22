5417 Whitlock Rd

Amenities
Come out and tour this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Catonsville. This home comes with hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, a fully finished basement and much more. Easy access to Rt. 40 and I-695. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss.
Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit