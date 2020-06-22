All apartments in Woodlawn
5417 Whitlock Rd

5417 Whitlock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Whitlock Road, Woodlawn, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come out and tour this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Catonsville. This home comes with hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, a fully finished basement and much more. Easy access to Rt. 40 and I-695. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have any available units?
5417 Whitlock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 5417 Whitlock Rd have?
Some of 5417 Whitlock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Whitlock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Whitlock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Whitlock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5417 Whitlock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd offer parking?
No, 5417 Whitlock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 Whitlock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have a pool?
No, 5417 Whitlock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have accessible units?
No, 5417 Whitlock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Whitlock Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Whitlock Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5417 Whitlock Rd has units with air conditioning.
