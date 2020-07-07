5408 Channing Rd

Amenities

Large 3 bed, 1 bath updated Townhouse in the Edmonson Dale Community. Open floor plan with carpet in the living room and laminate floors in the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Walk out the kitchen to a large deck for cookouts and entertaining. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms and a great size tiled bathroom. Lower level is finished with bathroom and washer/dryer. Fenced in backyard. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1300/ month + utilities.

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,300

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,300