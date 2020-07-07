All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5408 Channing Rd

5408 Channing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Channing Road, Woodlawn, MD 21229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bed, 1 bath updated Townhouse in the Edmonson Dale Community. Open floor plan with carpet in the living room and laminate floors in the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen has appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator. Walk out the kitchen to a large deck for cookouts and entertaining. Upper level has 3 carpeted bedrooms and a great size tiled bathroom. Lower level is finished with bathroom and washer/dryer. Fenced in backyard. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1300/ month + utilities.
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,300
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 Channing Rd have any available units?
5408 Channing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 5408 Channing Rd have?
Some of 5408 Channing Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Channing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Channing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Channing Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 Channing Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5408 Channing Rd offer parking?
No, 5408 Channing Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5408 Channing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5408 Channing Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Channing Rd have a pool?
No, 5408 Channing Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Channing Rd have accessible units?
No, 5408 Channing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Channing Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Channing Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 Channing Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 Channing Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

