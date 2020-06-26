All apartments in Woodlawn
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

2641 Purnell Drive

2641 Purnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Purnell Drive, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
media room
This stunningly renovated townhouse overlooks Gwynns Falls Park and the water. The large front porch greets you as you walk into the foyer. The freshly finished hardwood floors provide a sense of warmth. The kitchen features an abundance of granite counter space with ample cabinets. A full suite of stainless steel appliances compliment the tasteful decor in the kitchen. The finished basement is large enough to house a game room, media room, or just use as bonus living space. A full bathroom is also housed in the basement. The second floor contains three generously sized bedrooms with new carpet and a freshly remodeled modern bathroom. Both the master bedroom and the second floor bathroom overlook the park. For this amount of living space, yard space and the views, you will be hard pressed to find a better value in Baltimore County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Purnell Drive have any available units?
2641 Purnell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn, MD.
What amenities does 2641 Purnell Drive have?
Some of 2641 Purnell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Purnell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Purnell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Purnell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlawn.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive offer parking?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2641 Purnell Drive has a pool.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2641 Purnell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2641 Purnell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
