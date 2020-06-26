2641 Purnell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool media room

This stunningly renovated townhouse overlooks Gwynns Falls Park and the water. The large front porch greets you as you walk into the foyer. The freshly finished hardwood floors provide a sense of warmth. The kitchen features an abundance of granite counter space with ample cabinets. A full suite of stainless steel appliances compliment the tasteful decor in the kitchen. The finished basement is large enough to house a game room, media room, or just use as bonus living space. A full bathroom is also housed in the basement. The second floor contains three generously sized bedrooms with new carpet and a freshly remodeled modern bathroom. Both the master bedroom and the second floor bathroom overlook the park. For this amount of living space, yard space and the views, you will be hard pressed to find a better value in Baltimore County!