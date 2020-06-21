Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a spacious living area. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with built-in microwave and dishwasher for added convenience! Cozy bedrooms include ceiling fans and share a renovated full bath with soaking tub. Large rear deck and fenced yard are perfect for entertaining!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



