Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1815 Colonial Rd

1815 Colonial Road · (443) 708-4698
Location

1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD 21207

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1815 Colonial Rd · Avail. Jul 20

$1,725

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a spacious living area. Modern kitchen comes well-equipped with built-in microwave and dishwasher for added convenience! Cozy bedrooms include ceiling fans and share a renovated full bath with soaking tub. Large rear deck and fenced yard are perfect for entertaining!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4236464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

