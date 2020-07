Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, end-unit townhome with 3 bedrooms with potential 4th Bedroom in basement and 3.5 baths available for rent! This open-concept home has three finished levels, is full of natural light, and surrounded by lush, green space. It is tucked at the end of the court in a quiet community, but just a few short minutes to restaurants, shops, and major highways - a commuter's delight! With ample parking, a deck, and a side yard, you have all the bases covered. Come visit today!