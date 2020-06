Amenities

Great open concept home. Open living room with carpeting. Light and bright dining room with new laminate flooring. Nice size kitchen with electric stove, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a nice laundry room. Also a door that leads to a one car garage. On the second floor are to good size bedrooms with new paint and carpeting. There is also a large bath. Third level is a third bedroom. Finished basement with a large full bath and lots of storage.