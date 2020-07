Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wonderful End of Group Townhouse for rent in the heart of Perry Hall. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk in closet in Master Bedroom, slider in Dining room to large deck. New vinyl flooring in the kitchen & both full bathrooms, freshly painted throughout, carpets & house professionally cleaned. ***No Housing Vouchers Accepted***$125 application/admn fee for accepted tenant(s).