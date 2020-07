70 STILLWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

EXCELLENTLY MAINTAINED END OF GROUP TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE TO LEASE. 2 BEDROOM, 1 AND A HALF BATHS. CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE LARGE CLOSETS, AND THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS DIRECT ACCESS TO THE FULL BATHROOM. LARGE WINDOWS LET IN LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. LAUNDRY AREA IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. EXCELLENT OUTSIDE SPACE AS WELL. FEATURES INCLUDE A LARGE DECK, SECURE STORAGE BUILDING, AND A GENEROUS SIDE YARD. SORRY, NO CATS, BUT DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, AND IF PERMITTED THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY RENT ACCESSED. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN ON 12-01-2019. SETTLE IN JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS ONE SOON.