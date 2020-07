Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Agents please schedule viewing with showingtime.com , Generous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial located on a quite street in Perry Hall. Large open floor plan on the main level makes this house great for entertaining guests. This house boasts a large master bedroom and en suite bath with two walk in closets. The fully finished basement with kitchen could make a great in-law suite or media room. Freshly painted, new roof, new dishwasher, new granite counter top. Quiet street.