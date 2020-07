Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 townhome in Nottingham



Property highlights:

- Spacious property with living/dining room combo and 2 large upper level bedrooms

- Fully finished basement which can be used as 3rd bedroom or extra living space

- Private backyard with storage shed

- Great location close to shopping, restaurants, and highways for an easy commute

- Vouchers welcome!



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5274087)