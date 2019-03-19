All apartments in Westphalia
Find more places like 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westphalia, MD
/
5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER

5511 Thomas Sim Lee Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westphalia
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5511 Thomas Sim Lee Terrace, Westphalia, MD 20772

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
Three level end unit garaged townhouse. Fresh paint, new carpet. Two master suites each with private bath ,vaulted ceiling, 1st floor family room, large living room, table space kitchen, center kitchen island. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have any available units?
5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER currently offering any rent specials?
5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER pet-friendly?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westphalia.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER offer parking?
Yes, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does offer parking.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have a pool?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does not have a pool.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have accessible units?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westphalia 3 BedroomsWestphalia Apartments with Garage
Westphalia Apartments with ParkingWestphalia Apartments with Pool
Westphalia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDChesapeake Beach, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University