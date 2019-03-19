Three level end unit garaged townhouse. Fresh paint, new carpet. Two master suites each with private bath ,vaulted ceiling, 1st floor family room, large living room, table space kitchen, center kitchen island. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER have any available units?
5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westphalia, MD.
Is 5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER currently offering any rent specials?
5511 THOMAS SIM LEE TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.