235 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD with balcony
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 57
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 14
Westphalia is the sparkling new hub of Maryland. Cover your ears: those planes screeching over head are coming into and flying out of Andrews Air Force Base. You might catch a glimpse of the President, if you use your binoculars!
Just 30 minutes from our nation's capital, Westphalia, Maryland, is a growing new community with a ton of potential. In what might be the largest development Prince George's County has seen, it's currently sprouting about 10,000 new homes along with a town center, with plans to add a Metro station. It's conveniently located along Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to Joint Base Andrews, and rental homes are primed for the picking. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westphalia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.