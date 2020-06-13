Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

235 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
Results within 1 mile of Westphalia
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7149 DONNELL PLACE
7149 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
659 sqft
One bedroom condo with large patio. ceiling fan, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted. Close to major routes, shopping and public transportation. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community pool and playgrounds. Vouchers welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Westphalia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
40 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
130 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
City Guide for Westphalia, MD

Westphalia is the sparkling new hub of Maryland. Cover your ears: those planes screeching over head are coming into and flying out of Andrews Air Force Base. You might catch a glimpse of the President, if you use your binoculars!

Just 30 minutes from our nation's capital, Westphalia, Maryland, is a growing new community with a ton of potential. In what might be the largest development Prince George's County has seen, it's currently sprouting about 10,000 new homes along with a town center, with plans to add a Metro station. It's conveniently located along Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to Joint Base Andrews, and rental homes are primed for the picking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westphalia, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westphalia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

