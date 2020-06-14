119 Apartments for rent in Westphalia, MD with garage
Westphalia is the sparkling new hub of Maryland. Cover your ears: those planes screeching over head are coming into and flying out of Andrews Air Force Base. You might catch a glimpse of the President, if you use your binoculars!
Just 30 minutes from our nation's capital, Westphalia, Maryland, is a growing new community with a ton of potential. In what might be the largest development Prince George's County has seen, it's currently sprouting about 10,000 new homes along with a town center, with plans to add a Metro station. It's conveniently located along Pennsylvania Avenue, right next to Joint Base Andrews, and rental homes are primed for the picking. See more
Westphalia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.