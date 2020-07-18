1991 Addison Rd S

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rend just reduced! Housing Vouchers Welcomed! Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in District Heights, MD . Features gorgeous new laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and an updated bath with new fixtures. Fully updated kitchen features new cabinets, new countertops, and all major appliances including a BRAND NEW dishwasher. Second floor has matching laminate hardwood flooring throughout 3 spacious bedrooms and a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled walls/tub enclosure. There are 3 laundry rooms with coin operated washer/dryers. Home is freshly painted, new light fixtures throughout, and all new appliances including HVAC system!



Small pets are allowed in case by case basis with an additional deposit!



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good Credit Score required. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5118557)