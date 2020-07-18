All apartments in Walker Mill
1991 Addison Rd S
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

1991 Addison Rd S

1991 Addison Road South · No Longer Available
Location

1991 Addison Road South, Walker Mill, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Rend just reduced! Housing Vouchers Welcomed! Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in District Heights, MD . Features gorgeous new laminate hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and an updated bath with new fixtures. Fully updated kitchen features new cabinets, new countertops, and all major appliances including a BRAND NEW dishwasher. Second floor has matching laminate hardwood flooring throughout 3 spacious bedrooms and a fully updated hall bath with tiled floors and custom tiled walls/tub enclosure. There are 3 laundry rooms with coin operated washer/dryers. Home is freshly painted, new light fixtures throughout, and all new appliances including HVAC system!

Small pets are allowed in case by case basis with an additional deposit!

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good Credit Score required. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5118557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 Addison Rd S have any available units?
1991 Addison Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
What amenities does 1991 Addison Rd S have?
Some of 1991 Addison Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 Addison Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
1991 Addison Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 Addison Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1991 Addison Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S offer parking?
No, 1991 Addison Rd S does not offer parking.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1991 Addison Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S have a pool?
No, 1991 Addison Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S have accessible units?
No, 1991 Addison Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 Addison Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1991 Addison Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1991 Addison Rd S has units with air conditioning.
