767 HATFIELD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Look no further!! Well maintained and updated duplex located at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Updated kitchen has with granite and extra cupboard space. Remodeled bathrooms. Carpets in 2 of the bedrooms will be replaced. Paint and touchups will be done prior to move in. Rent discount with a multi year lease.