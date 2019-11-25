All apartments in Waldorf
767 HATFIELD COURT

767 Hatfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

767 Hatfield Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further!! Well maintained and updated duplex located at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Updated kitchen has with granite and extra cupboard space. Remodeled bathrooms. Carpets in 2 of the bedrooms will be replaced. Paint and touchups will be done prior to move in. Rent discount with a multi year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have any available units?
767 HATFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 767 HATFIELD COURT have?
Some of 767 HATFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 HATFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
767 HATFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 HATFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 767 HATFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 767 HATFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 HATFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 767 HATFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 767 HATFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 HATFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 HATFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
