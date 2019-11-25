Look no further!! Well maintained and updated duplex located at the end of a peaceful cul de sac. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Updated kitchen has with granite and extra cupboard space. Remodeled bathrooms. Carpets in 2 of the bedrooms will be replaced. Paint and touchups will be done prior to move in. Rent discount with a multi year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 767 HATFIELD COURT have any available units?
767 HATFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 767 HATFIELD COURT have?
Some of 767 HATFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 HATFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
767 HATFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.