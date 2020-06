Amenities

Single level living! Recently updated 2BR 1FB end unit single level townhome with front porch and back patio. Home backs to wooded privacy. Fully fenced rear yard with storage shed. Off street parking. Shows very well. Pets case-by-case basis with pet deposit. Community recreation center with pool, playground, tennis courts, etc. Owner pays standard HOA fees. NOTE: Unit scheduled to be professionally cleaned 2/15/2020 - 2/16/2020, but available to show now. Immediate availability.