All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 6839 Cologo Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
6839 Cologo Ct
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:09 PM

6839 Cologo Ct

6839 Cologo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6839 Cologo Court, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in the heart of Waldorf, just a few minutes away from schools, shopping, and dining, fall head-over-heels for this stunning colonial-style home. The bright interior features beautiful decorative touches, from the crown molding and wainscoting to the tray ceilings and arched entryway in the family room. With both a formal living and dining room, enjoy gathering with loved ones as you spend hours sharing memories over a home cooked meal. With sleek backsplash, S/S appliances, and casual dining nook, the modern kitchen is perfect for both beginning and experienced cooks alike. In addition to three other generously sized bedrooms, retreat to the spacious master retreat upstairs with soaking tub in the private bath. With everything you’ve been searching for and more, schedule a tour today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 Cologo Ct have any available units?
6839 Cologo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 6839 Cologo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Cologo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Cologo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6839 Cologo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct offer parking?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct have a pool?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct have accessible units?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6839 Cologo Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6839 Cologo Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University