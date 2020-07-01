6839 Cologo Ct

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Waldorf, just a few minutes away from schools, shopping, and dining, fall head-over-heels for this stunning colonial-style home. The bright interior features beautiful decorative touches, from the crown molding and wainscoting to the tray ceilings and arched entryway in the family room. With both a formal living and dining room, enjoy gathering with loved ones as you spend hours sharing memories over a home cooked meal. With sleek backsplash, S/S appliances, and casual dining nook, the modern kitchen is perfect for both beginning and experienced cooks alike. In addition to three other generously sized bedrooms, retreat to the spacious master retreat upstairs with soaking tub in the private bath. With everything you’ve been searching for and more, schedule a tour today to see for yourself!